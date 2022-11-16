Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Announces GBX 17.30 Dividend

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.30 ($0.20) per share on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BNZL opened at GBX 3,009 ($35.36) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,800.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,863.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.16 billion and a PE ratio of 2,244.03. Bunzl has a 1-year low of GBX 2,542 ($29.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,249 ($38.18).

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 10,115 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,709 ($31.83), for a total value of £274,015.35 ($321,992.19). In other news, insider Pamela Kirby bought 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,924 ($34.36) per share, for a total transaction of £52,632 ($61,847.24).

Several analysts recently commented on BNZL shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,935 ($34.49) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,923.57 ($34.35).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

