BTIG Research Trims Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Target Price to $41.00

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at BTIG Research to $41.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 411.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of PTGX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.01. 21,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,880. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.35.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.30. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.70% and a negative return on equity of 46.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $561,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $13,024,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 90.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 84.4% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,794,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,677 shares during the period.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

