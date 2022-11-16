BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Trims Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in CACI International were worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in CACI International by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Trading Up 1.8 %

CACI stock traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.95. 1,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,628. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $238.29 and a fifty-two week high of $313.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.98.

Several research firms have issued reports on CACI. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.29.

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $83,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,961.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $41,001.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,086.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $83,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,961.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

