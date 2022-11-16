BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 11,545 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,545 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $12,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,997,293,000 after purchasing an additional 384,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Corning by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $399,370,000 after purchasing an additional 380,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Corning by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $340,891,000 after purchasing an additional 90,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Corning by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,160,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,549,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.29. 103,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,727,381. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average of $33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

