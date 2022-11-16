BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned approximately 0.06% of Teleflex worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 10.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.46.

TFX traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.15. 5,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,029. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $356.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.28.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.60%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

