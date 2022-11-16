BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned about 0.25% of Badger Meter worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMI traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,033. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 0.89. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $116.23.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.78 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.82%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

