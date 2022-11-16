BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Raises Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,882 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,156 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,493 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $157,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.29.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.26, for a total transaction of $421,498.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,548,299.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,135 shares of company stock worth $11,418,887 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $6.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.60. 162,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,514,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $155.60 billion, a PE ratio of 300.13, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.77. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.04 and a 12 month high of $309.90.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

