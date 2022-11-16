BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in 3M by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 42,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in 3M by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in 3M by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,356,000 after purchasing an additional 39,712 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in 3M by 586.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,295 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

3M Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

NYSE:MMM traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,871. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $184.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

