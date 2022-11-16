BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,881 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,924 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after buying an additional 1,874,534 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after buying an additional 3,852,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after buying an additional 1,627,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,224,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.88. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

