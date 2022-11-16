BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Cuts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,552 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,311 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.4% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $30,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 279,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,604 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 579.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,396 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,413,554. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $180.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

