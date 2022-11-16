Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the October 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.38.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $55.80. 1,109,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,256. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.37 and its 200-day moving average is $60.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 25.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth $5,996,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 201.1% in the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,550,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,472 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth $1,899,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 51.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 65,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

