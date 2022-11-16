Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 380 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,627 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SouthState by 50.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,245,000 after buying an additional 109,808 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 22,183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274,517 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in SouthState by 0.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in SouthState by 18.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in SouthState in the second quarter worth about $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $85.80. 592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,482. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $72.25 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.79.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.89. SouthState had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

In other SouthState news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $323,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SouthState news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $323,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $329,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,516.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,965,283. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

