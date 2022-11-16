Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 179 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,472 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $6.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,041,428. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.01. The company has a market capitalization of $398.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.79.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

