Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 337.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,088.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IEMG traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.02. 166,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,497,008. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.80. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $63.80.

