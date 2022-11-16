Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 4,592 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Sysco by 9.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.6% in the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Sysco by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus upped their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco Dividend Announcement

SYY traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,592. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.20. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.