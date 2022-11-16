Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,730 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 46.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2,323.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $79.52. 4,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $92.68.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSIC. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

