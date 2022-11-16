Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,773,000 after acquiring an additional 327,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,652,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,336,000 after acquiring an additional 222,216 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,916,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,936,000 after acquiring an additional 69,295 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,848,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,950,000 after purchasing an additional 277,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 13.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,700,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $65,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,148 shares of company stock worth $114,708. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BXMT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,137. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $33.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BXMT shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

