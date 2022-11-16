Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $2.56 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 42.6% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 84.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE PNC traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $164.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,182. The firm has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Compass Point reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

