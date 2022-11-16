Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,792 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,882 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,596,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,660,016,000 after buying an additional 1,687,707 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,443,518,000 after buying an additional 1,405,249 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.90. 52,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,500,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.69. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $79.19 and a one year high of $118.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

