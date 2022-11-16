Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 184.6% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 22.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of 3M by 11.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of 3M by 494.3% during the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 5,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.61. 34,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,871. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $184.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.93.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

