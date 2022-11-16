Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 510 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 93.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 0.4 %

Southern Dividend Announcement

SO stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.17. 44,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,307,209. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.34. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SO. Argus increased their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

