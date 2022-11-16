Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 357 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 16.0% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 35.6% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at about $2,490,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 188.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at about $459,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded down $15.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.71. 20,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.96. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.65 and a twelve month high of $271.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $315.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.43.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total transaction of $5,141,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,559.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

