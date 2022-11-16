Brokers Offer Predictions for Barfresh Food Group, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Greenridge Global lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Barfresh Food Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Barfresh Food Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Barfresh Food Group from $13.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Barfresh Food Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Barfresh Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Barfresh Food Group by 29.7% in the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,440,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 329,900 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter valued at $371,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter valued at $2,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

