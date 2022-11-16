Brokerages Set PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) PT at $56.60

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.60.

PCH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PCH stock opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $61.51.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $306.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 27.84%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.