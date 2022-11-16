Brokerages Set Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Price Target at $2.39

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ISNPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.40 ($2.47) to €2.60 ($2.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.78) to €2.20 ($2.27) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.37) to €2.50 ($2.58) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.90 ($2.99) to €2.60 ($2.68) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.78) to €3.00 ($3.09) in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance

ISNPY opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $20.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.