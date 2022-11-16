Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Upgraded at TheStreet

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.
NYSE:BRMK opened at $5.11 on Monday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $679.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56.
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
