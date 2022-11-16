Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Upgraded at TheStreet

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BRMK opened at $5.11 on Monday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $679.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRMK. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $4,435,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 527,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 387,665 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 286,982 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 671,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 273,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,216,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,425,000 after purchasing an additional 181,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.