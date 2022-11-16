Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Stock Price Down 9.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) shares fell 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock to $5.00. The company traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.61. 44,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,262,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on Broadmark Realty Capital from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadmark Realty Capital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,216,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,425,000 after buying an additional 181,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after buying an additional 43,468 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,877,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after buying an additional 65,547 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,414,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after buying an additional 163,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 113,452 shares during the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital Price Performance

Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $615.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.14%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 186.67%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

