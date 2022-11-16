Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.6% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 5.9% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $11.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $512.54. The company had a trading volume of 66,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,395. The firm has a market cap of $207.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.00.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.13.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

