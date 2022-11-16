British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Declares GBX 11.60 Dividend

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.14) per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

British Land Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of LON BLND traded down GBX 8.10 ($0.10) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 388 ($4.56). The company had a trading volume of 741,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,128. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 384.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23. British Land has a 1-year low of GBX 317.80 ($3.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 563.80 ($6.63). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 370.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 443.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on British Land from GBX 710 ($8.34) to GBX 700 ($8.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 586.25 ($6.89).

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

