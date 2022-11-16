Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Decreased by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 296,111 shares of company stock worth $21,582,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $76.65. The company had a trading volume of 257,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,239,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.97. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $81.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

