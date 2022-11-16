Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.46 and last traded at $6.19. Approximately 562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 239,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

A number of analysts recently commented on BRLT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

The stock has a market cap of $601.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 89.6% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,488,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,316,000 after acquiring an additional 703,460 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 981,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 41,562 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $4,430,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 210.7% in the first quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 656,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 445,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

