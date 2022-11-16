BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 49,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 548,780 shares.The stock last traded at $7.05 and had previously closed at $7.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRSP shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $905.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.73.

BrightSpire Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of BrightSpire Capital

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 9.96%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRSP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,820,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,654,000 after buying an additional 2,485,731 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 757.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,560 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,304,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,720,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 473,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 719,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 380,324 shares in the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

