Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Short Interest Update

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

BCLI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.66. 5,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,687. The stock has a market cap of $60.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of -0.30. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

