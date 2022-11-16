Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Trims Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in Ecolab by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.6 %

ECL traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $151.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,972. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 37,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $172.29 per share, with a total value of $6,418,663.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,164,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,270,025.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 37,255 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $172.29 per share, with a total value of $6,418,663.95. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,164,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,270,025.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 59,467 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,721 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.82.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

