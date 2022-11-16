Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 2,880 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.45.

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Down 1.3 %

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE SRC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,868. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.24. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.47%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.