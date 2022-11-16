Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 16,233 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,233 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.9 %

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

OTIS stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.44. 17,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.13. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $88.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

