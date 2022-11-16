Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Reduces Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,044 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned about 0.06% of STORE Capital worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STOR. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 56.1% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 376,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,829,000 after buying an additional 135,453 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,399,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,624,000 after buying an additional 309,569 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 13.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 71.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 5.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 101,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:STOR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.69. The stock had a trading volume of 52,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,909,676. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.95. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

STORE Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.38%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

STORE Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.