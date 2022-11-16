Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,295 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $4,500,000. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 444.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 44,817 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 17,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.97. 154,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,049. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.20.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at $203,139,425.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,229,106 shares of company stock valued at $168,141,427 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.03.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

