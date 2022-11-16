Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 463 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.88.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LLY traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $353.74. The stock had a trading volume of 18,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.58. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $369.80. The stock has a market cap of $336.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

