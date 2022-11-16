Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $3.41 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 200.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 168.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 44.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.90. 43,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

