Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after purchasing an additional 766,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,174,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,760,000 after purchasing an additional 224,767 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,732,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,228,000 after purchasing an additional 351,879 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,502. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

