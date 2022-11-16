Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Boosts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,407.13.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $23.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,449.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,196. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,287.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,171.82. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,560.01.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $35.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

