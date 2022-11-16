Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Boosts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.59. 9,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,991. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.26. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

