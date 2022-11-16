Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires 353 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.2% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $657,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $628,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,171.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.36.

Shares of AJG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,640. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.81. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $147.32 and a 52-week high of $194.76.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

