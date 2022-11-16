Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) VP Sells $1,201,600.00 in Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,201,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BYD traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.27. 839,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,109. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $72.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $877.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 62.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 200.8% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CBRE Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

