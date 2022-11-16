Boxlight Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Boxlight in a report released on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Boxlight’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Boxlight’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Boxlight to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Boxlight Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boxlight

BOXL opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Boxlight has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Boxlight by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Boxlight by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Boxlight by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38,181 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boxlight in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boxlight in the 3rd quarter worth $3,515,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boxlight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.