Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at DA Davidson to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.42% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of BWMN traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,769. The firm has a market cap of $242.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 4,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $78,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,573,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 30.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,318,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bowman Consulting Group

(Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.