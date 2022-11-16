Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $71,482.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $71,482.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 274,154 shares of company stock worth $11,158,859 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BSX traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.92. 28,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,824,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of 101.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.02. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.