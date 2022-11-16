Boston Research & Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Boston Research & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,650 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,622,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,171,923,000 after purchasing an additional 135,251 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,558,000 after purchasing an additional 132,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $956,451,000 after buying an additional 108,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Danaher by 5.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,947,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $747,369,000 after buying an additional 162,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE DHR traded down $5.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $264.87. 56,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,948. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $192.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,646 shares of company stock valued at $7,504,203 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

