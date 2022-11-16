Boston Research & Management Inc. Sells 425 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Boston Research & Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,174,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,834,272. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.38.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.